WORLD AID DAY MORRIS

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries worldwide that will commemorate World AIDS Day on Saturday December 1st, 2018.

Assistant Director at the National AIDS Secretariat, Azonia Vanloo-Morris, said the theme for World AIDS Day 2018, which will be marking its 30th anniversary is “Know your status”.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program on Wednesday, she said this year’s observance urges people to know their HIV infection status through testing, and to access HIV prevention, treatment and care services.







