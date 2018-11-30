XS STEEL LAUNCH

A new organization, structured around the steel pan art form, has been launched here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

XS (Excess) Steel Incorporated was officially presented at a media briefing last Thursday, at the Murray Heights Hotel.

Chairman of the organization, Cecil Ryan said the group will act as a vehicle and framework to mobilise and organise resources for personal and community development.

The other members of the management committee of XS Steel Inc. are – Arlene Regisford-Sam (Treasurer). Jennifer Browne (Secretary). Jennifer Richardson (PRO). Kent Cain (Logistics Officer). Kevon Guy (Players’ Representative).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related