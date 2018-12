The Firm’s Knock-Out Title of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship was captured by R & R Construction Transport and Works, when they beat C.W.S.A 3-nil on Saturday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Earlier, VINLEC defeated E. D Laynes 3-2 on penalties kicks after a goalless draw at the end of regulation time to clinch the third place.







