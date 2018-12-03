CLEAR BARRELS EARLY

Persons who are expecting barrels for Christmas are being urged to clear them expeditiously, to ensure that everyone can benefit from the duty-free concession currently being offered at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority.

The appeal has come from Chief Operating Officer at the SVG Port Authority, Carl James. He said they want to have a streamlined and consistent flow of traffic at their Barrel collection points during this Christmas season and he is appealing to people to collect their cargo in a timely manner.

Mr. James said they have employed additional staff to ensure that the process of clearing barrels run smoothly during the busy Christmas season.

He added that from December 17th they will be also be extending their opening hours to ensure that they can accommodate all of their customers.







