PRESSING AHEAD WITH COCONUT REVITALIZATION

Agricultural Assistant and Manager of Green House Parks and Irrigation, Leroy Jackson said the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is pressing ahead with the revitalization of the local Coconut Industry.

He made this statement during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio, as the country prepares to hold a Coconut Exhibition this Wednesday December 5th.

The exhibition will be held as the region prepares to observe the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) Day, under the theme “Celebrating the potential of the region’s coconut industry.”

Mr. Jackson said the Government has developed a Policy Paper which will address everything regarding the revitalization of the local Coconut Industry.

Mr. Jackson said currently they are focusing on the educational process to sensitize farmers on best practices which they can implement to revitalize the Coconut Industry.







