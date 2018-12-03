TOURISM AWARDS 2018

Miss Kathique Haynes from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority was named Employee of the Year, at the Tourism Awards Ceremony held on Saturday night at Grenadine House.

Ms. Haynes was among 23 stakeholders who were recognized for their significant contributions to the Tourism Sector over the past year.

Awards were also presented to Bartender of the Year – Daniel Peters from Grenadine House; Front Office Person of the Year – Shevern Davy of Paradise Beach Hotel; Waitress of the Year – Patricia Conliffe from, Young Island Resort; Room Attendant of the Year – Jennis John-Nanton of Sunset Shores Hotel; Gardener of the Year – Bertie Horne from Young Island Resort.

Marva Richards from Bechcombers Hotel was named Supervisor of the Year; Chef of the Year is Joel Spencer from Sunset Shores Hotel; Dive Operator of the Year – Serenity Dive; Yachting Operator of the Year – Sail Grenadines; Island Ambassador of the Year – Romona Gibson and Hotelier of the Year – Bianca Porter from Young Island Resorts.







