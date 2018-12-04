GREGGS WOMEN’S AND MEN’S CRICKET FINALS

United Survivors defeated Ball Burners by 38 runs last weekend to win the HAIROUN/FLOW/Sea operations Greggs Women’s Ten/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Greggs Playing Field.

The scores: United Survivors 102 for 1 off 10-overs; (Samantha Lynch 36, Kimone Homer 33), Ball Burners 64 for 6 off 10-overs; (Shanel Mc Kie 30).

Sea Operations Nar Fren Dem secured third place after their opponents, North Leeward Women did not turn up for the match.

Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble won the Men’s Twenty/20 Title by beating Israel Bruce Smashers by 70 runs.

The scores: Country Meet Town Out-AH Trouble 177 for 8 off 20-overs; (Richie Richards 40 Kadir Nedd 37, Renrick Peters 4 for 32), Israel Bruce Smashers 107 off 14.3-overs; (Zeron Harry 37, Deroy Straugh 3 for 24).

Furthermore, Owia Young Strikers finished third after an 8-wicket victory over Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars.

The scores: Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 66 off 15.3-overs; (Hyron Shallow 3 for 13, Randel Munroe 3 for 13), Owia Young Strikers 67 for 2 off 7.1-overs; (Shem Browne 35).







