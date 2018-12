MRS ANITA SIMON of Mesopotamia formerly of Chateaubelair died on Monday November 26th at the age of 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 8th at the Kingdom Life Tabernacle, Mesopotamia. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related