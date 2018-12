The Annual General Meeting of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association will be held on 15th December at 10:00 in the morning, at the President’s Suite, Arnos Sports Complex.

Among the Items on the Agenda are the Annual Report, the Audited Financial Statements and the elections of an Executive doe a new two-year term.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related