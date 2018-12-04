SVG SPECIAL OLYMPICS RECEIVED MONEY

A cheque was donated to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Special Olympics for their participation in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi from 14th to 21st March next year.

Last week, Maxine Howard, Sales Representative of Tropical Shipping, company, who has been serving St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean for over 50 years, presented a cheque to Special Olympic Athlete, Lavern Allick at a brief ceremony at Frenches House.

Howard stated that it was a privilege to be able to make a meaningful contribution to Special Olympics here to assist athletes with their training needs as they prepare for the 2019 World Games.

Howard further expressed that the donation, falls under the company’s corporate social responsibility in improving the quality of life of children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines through sports, youth entrepreneurship and protection of environment.

Sezevra Joseph, National Director spoke about the commitment and determination of the athletes and was happy that businesses such as Tropical Shipping have started to come forward to reward their efforts and to support persons with intellectual disabilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







