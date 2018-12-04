SVG-UAE FORUM

Three important agreements were signed between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, during the first UAE-Caribbean Co-operation Forum, held in Dubai last month.

A nine-member delegation represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Forum, which was held from November 24-26.

The Forum was sponsored by the Government of the United Arab Emirates and explored the economic potential for future ties between the United Ara b Emirates and the Caribbean.

It also provided an opportunity for senior business representatives and other high profile delegates to identify emerging drivers for effective partnerships that will yield mutual benefits for the UAE and the Caribbean.

During the Forum, three agreements were signed to promote co-operation between St Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Ara b Emirates.

The first Agreement provides for Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments, while the second is for the avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital, and the third was a Participation Contract for EXPO 2020 in Dubai 2020.

The Vincentian delegation was headed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade, Sir Louis Straker.







