TANNIS-ABBOTT ON MEETING

Civil Society Representative and Chair of the Caribbean Regional Network of Persons Living with HIV/AIDS, CRN+ Vincentian Winfield Tannis-Abbott was among 75 participants from around the world who recently participated in a meeting of the International AIDS Society, IAS, held in Haiti last month.

The meeting was held under the Theme: Retention in Care – PrEP – Tubercolosis, Science and the Community: The HIV Response in the Caribbean.

A workshop was held as part of the meeting, focusing on scientific and policy issues from the 22nd International AIDS Conference held in Amsterdam.

The session was organized by the IAS Educational Fund to address the gap between HIV science and implementation.

Officials said, while there has been considerable progress in the HIV response, the gap remains a persistent challenge for effectively responding to the epidemic globally.

The meeting targeted Clinicians, Healthcare providers, Scientists, Laboratory Technicians, Medical Doctors and representatives from Civil Society and International Donor/Funding Agencies.

Mr. Tannis-Abbott was part of a Panel which focused on the issue of Retention in Care.







