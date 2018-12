MR ROBERT SAINT CLAIRE DANIEL better known as POPE formerly of Montaque, Marriaqua died in Brooklyn, New York on Monday November 26th at the age of 73. The funeral Service takes place on Friday December 7th at St Marks United Methodist church, Brooklyn, New York. The Viewing takes place from 4:00 to 6pm. The service begins at 6:00. Burial takes place on Saturday December 8th at the Carnasie, Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.







