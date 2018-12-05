This year’s National Tennis Championships continued at the National Tennis Centre in Villa yesterday when, Miguel Francis defeated Eurldric Sam 6-0, 6-0 in the Men’s Singles, and Edduys Bernal beat Axil Gill 6-0, 6-0.

In the Women’s Singles, Anastasia White defeated Malone Gardener 6-0, 6-2, and Niquette Williams defeated Janelle Humphrey 6-2, 6-1.

In the Over-35 Men’s Singles, James Bascombe won from Alberto Cornwall 6-0, 6-0, and Sean Stanley defeated Ihor Zhuravlov of Ukraine 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The Championships are continuing at 3:30 this afternoon.







