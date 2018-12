Yesterday afternoon, In the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League, SV United and Greggs FC played to a 1-1 draw at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Valdo Anderson netted for Greggs FC and Ronaldo Cropper scored for SV United.

At the same venue this afternoon, Overland will meet Brownstown United in the second round of the 1st Division Championship at 4:15.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related