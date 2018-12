Tropical Shipping has donated US$1,000.00 to Special Olympics (SVG) to help defray the cost of sending a St Vincent and the Grenadines team to the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from 14th to 21st March next year.

Special Olympics (SVG) will send 25 special athletes and 12 officials to the games.







