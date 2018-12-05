SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has named a 13-member team for the WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket Championship in St Lucia from 9th to 18th of this month.

Solomon Bascombe will captain the team, while Luke Wilson is the vice-captain. The other members are Joe Williams, Rashawn Lewis (wicket-keeper), Kirtney Franklyn, Kodi Grant, Jazad Farrell, Devante Mc Dowall, Kemmanie Husbands, Oryn Velox, Mario Baptiste, Ian Gonsalves and Raynolly Hillocks.

Samuel Holder is the Manager, with Bertram Stapleton, coach and Kenroy Martin, Assistant Coach.







