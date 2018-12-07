MRS MONA THERESA POMPEY nee PIERRE of Grenada and Canouan died on Tuesday November 27th at the age of68. The funeral takes place on SundayDecember 9th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Canouan. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Canouan Cemetery.

