MRS CORDIET (COR-D-ET) DAVIS of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Lowmans Hill died on Saturday November 17th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 8th at the Apostolic Faith Mission, Lowmans Hill. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Lowmans Hill Cemetery.

</p>

<p><script async=”” src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”></script><br /><!– General Banner –><br /><ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7985136634810398″ data-ad-slot=”2129812405″></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related