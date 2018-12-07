As the National Tennis Championships continued yesterday at the National Tennis Centre at Villa in the Men’s Singles.

Arnel Horne defeated Ronnie Richardson 6-2, 6-2,

Kishawn Butler beat Moemidi Tshekedi 6-3, 6-0, while Fabrice George won from Axil Gill 6-0, 6-0, and Ronnie Richardson had the better of Eurldric Sam 6-0, 6-0

The Men’s and Women’s Singles will continue this morning from 9:30.

</p>

<p><script async=”” src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”></script><br /><!– General Banner –><br /><ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7985136634810398″ data-ad-slot=”2129812405″></ins></p>

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related