SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE

There have been changes to the Sports Calendar of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College for next year.

The Singles Tennis Championship will be from 25th January to 1st February. The Divisional Basketball Championship will take place from 5th to 22nd February, and the Divisional Volleyball Championship will be held from 26th February to 14th March.

Practice sessions for the Jingle Balls Football matches will be on 15th December at the Sion Hill Playing Field at 9:00 in the morning, and the deadline for registration to the College’s cricket team will be 13th December.

