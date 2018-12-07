The semi-finals and final of the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship will be played tomorrow and Sunday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

At 1:30 tomorrow afternoon, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and North East Masters will contest one semi-final match at the main Arnos Vale Playing Field.

At the same time, COMPUTEC Belfongo Masters and Mustique Company Masters will meet in the other sem-final match at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The winners of tomorrow’s semi-finals will meet in the Final at 1:00 on Sunday afternoon, at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field after which the Presentation Ceremony will take place.

