SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

The new champions of the SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship are Mustique Company Masters after beating the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters by 34 runs in the Final watched by a joyous crowd yesterday afternoon at the Arnos Vale One Playing Field.
The scores: Mustique Company Masters 149 for 8 off 20-overs; Julian Lampkin 42 not out, Nicolas Baptiste 33, O’ Neil Thomas 26, Rawle Baptiste 15; Renford Jack 4 for 25.
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters 115 for 8 off 20-overs; Trevor Bailey 38, Neil Baptiste 12, Gosnel Cupid 12; Michael Charles 3 for 38, O’Neil Thomas 2 for 15.
</p> <p><script async=”” src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”></script><br /><!– General Banner –><br /><ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7985136634810398″ data-ad-slot=”2129812405″></ins></p>
Advertisement