MRS MYRTIE ESTELLA BACCHUS of Calder died on Sunday December 2nd at the age of 81. The funeral takes place on Friday December 14th at the Mount Coke Methodist Church, Stubbs. The body lies at the church from 1:00. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Church Yard.

