MRS YVONNE ALINDA BUSHAY nee SKERRITT HAZELWOOD better known as LOUISE BUSHAY and MAMA of South Rivers died on Friday November 23rd at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd at the Mt Ararat Spiritual Baptist church, South Rivers. The body lies at the church from 12pm. The service begins at 1:00. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related

Advertisement