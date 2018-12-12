A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority this weekend, for the Inaugural American Airlines Service from the Miami International Airport to the Argyle International Airport on Saturday December 15th

The Authority says the brief ceremony will be addressed by Alfredo Gonzalez, American Airlines’ Managing Director for the Caribbean, and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, to be followed by the cutting of the ribbon.

Flight AA1427 is scheduled to leave the Miami International Airport at 11:00 am, and arrive at the Argyle International Airport at 3:40pm.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority says the American Airlines scheduled non-stop service from Miami gives visitors and Vincentians another option to travel directly to and from the destination.

Saturday’s ceremony is scheduled to begin at about 3:45pm.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related