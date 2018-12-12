MR EN-LY AUGUSTAS MC DOWALL better known as MAR-MARS of South Rivers died on Sunday December 2nd at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 16th at the Mt. Ararat Spiritual Baptist Church. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Park Hill Cemetery.

