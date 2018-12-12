MR KEVIN PATRICK of Layou died on Friday November 23rd at the age of 28. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 16th at the Layou Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:30 pm. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the Layou Cemetery.

