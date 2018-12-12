NLA NORTH EAST FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon’s 1st Division Group “A” match of the North East Football League at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown was not played because Joppers F.C did not turn up for their match against Overland F.C.

The Executive of the North East Football League said a decision on the outcome of the match will be made after an investigation.

This afternoon, there will be a Premier Division clash between SV United and World X1 at 4:15, also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

