SVG MASTERS T20 CRICKET AWARDS

Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Windward Islands fast bowler, McNeil “TASTE” Morgan of DIGICEL Glamorgan Masters was the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in this year’s SVG Masters Twenty/20 Cricket Championship which climaxed last Sunday at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field with the Final.

Morgan finished the Championship with 327 runs and 10 wickets to be the Best all-rounder of the season.

The Most runs was scored by Nicolas Baptiste of Mustique Company Masters, while former SVG and Windward Island leg-spinning all-rounder, Olanzo Jackson of North East Masters finished with Most wickets, (30).

Mustique Company Masters won the Title beating the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Masters by 34 runs and received EC$1200.00, while the Grenadines Police Force Masters collected EC$800.00 for second place. Fifteen teams took part in this year’s Championship.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related

Advertisement