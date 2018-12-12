WINLOTT WINWARDS UNDER-15 CRICKET RESULTS

The WINLOTT Windward Islands Under-15 Cricket Championship got underway on Monday in St. Lucia.

In Round One, St. Vincent and the Grenadines match versus Dominica at the Mindoo Phillip Park in Castries was abandoned because of a waterlogged outfield.

In the other match at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Grose Islet, Grenada defeated St. Lucia by 6 wickets. The scores: St. Lucia 67, Grenada 68 for 4.

In Round Two, St. Lucia beat Dominica by 6 wickets at the Darren Sammy Stadium. The scores: Dominica 98, St. Lucia 100 for 4 wickets.

In the other match at the Mindoo Phillip Park in Castries, Grenada beat St. Vincent and the Grenadines by 115 runs. Grenada 174, St. Vincent and the Grenadines 59.

Tomorrow in Round Three, St. Lucia will meet St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Mindoo Park in Castries, while Grenada will clash with Dominica at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

