BILLS PASSED

Minister of Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar has explained that the the Cannabis Cultivation Amnesty Bill 2018, which was passed in Parliament yesterday, is intended to provide the framework for traditional marijuana growers to benefit from the Medicinal Marijuana Industry.

The bill was one of two passed at yesterday’s session of Parliament.

Wrapping up debate on the Bill, Minister Caesar noted that those traditional cultivators who choose to take advantage of the Amnesty, will benefit from a number of opportunities.

The second bill passed at yesterday’s session was the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Bill 2018

Parliament has been suspended until Wednesday December 19th at ten in the morning.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related