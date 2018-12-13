CLOSED MASTERS SQUASH TOURNEY RESULTS

Dominic Ross defeated Nicolas Boyea, 4-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 14-12 in one of the matches played on the opening day of the Closed Masters Squash Championship at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenues here in Kingstown yesterday.

In other results, Sherian Slater beat Perry De Freitas 11-7, 14-12, 11-9, Keith Boyea won from Grant Connell 11-6, 6-11, 14-12, 7-11, 11-8, Paul Cyrus had the better of Ceron Padmore 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, and Colin Alexander defeated Sherian Slater

11 6, 11-7, 16-14.

The Championship will continue this evening at 6:00, also at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenue.

