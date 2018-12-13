FESTIVITIES BEGIN

Activities for the 2018 Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival in St. Vincent & the Grenadines will swing into top gear this weekend with a number of communities lighting up and the start of the Nine Mornings festivities.

Tonight from seven, the villages of Carriere, Richland Park and Stubbs will light up with concerts and candle light marches. and, tomorrow night, it will be the turn of Barrouallie, Diamond Village, and Fitz Hughes.

Tomorrow evening will also see the staging of the Annual Police Caroling Contest. On Saturday, some 16 communities will light up including defending National Lighting Champion Point Village and the first lighting champion Sion Hill. There will also be the start of ‘Nine Nights’ at the Botanic Gardens.

The Nine Mornings Festivities will officially start on Sunday 16th from 4.00am around the country. In Kingstown there will be a special ‘Christmas In The Square’ program featuring top gospel artistes Ronnie Richardson, Jason Providence, Curtis Williams and Janet Jackson.

Persons attending the Kingstown activities will also have an opportunity to be part of the novel ‘Nine Mornings Train’. This is an open deck ride around town to the music of Starlift Steel Orchestra. The ride will be for all ages.

Also on Sunday, five other villages will light up: Biabou, Georgetown, Owia and Rose Bank.







