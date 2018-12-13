MEDIATORS-CEREMONY

A special ceremony will be held here today, to present certificates to persons who have been trained to act as Mediators in legal disputes.

A release from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines High Court said the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court launched a Court connected mediation initiative around 2004, in an attempt to provide an informal and user friendly alternative to the resolution of legal disputes.

Mediation involves assisting parties to settle cases outside of the Court in a faster, non-confrontational and less costly way.

To this end, the National Mediation Committee was revived in May 2018 and at the same time a new batch of Mediators was trained. They will receive their Certificates of Completion at today’s ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the NIS Conference Room from ten this morning.

The National Mediation Committee will soon begin a public awareness campaign providing information about the benefits of mediation to individuals, companies and organizations that are involved in legal matters before the High Court in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







