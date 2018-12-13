MR ALBERT NATHANIEL MARS better known as BUSTA of Mt. Grenaan and Carrierre died on Wednesday December 5th at the age of 69. He was a retired Senior Customs Guard. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 15th at the Holy Trinity Church, Georgetown. The viewing and tributes begin at 12:30 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Holy Trinity Church yard. Transportation will be provided by the Mars family and will leave Riley and Mt. Grenaan at noon.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related

Advertisement