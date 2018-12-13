MRS DORIS SAMUEL better known as DORIS BROWNE of Rose Hall died on Friday November 30th at the age 99. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 16th at the New Testament Church of God, Rose Hall. The body lies at the church from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 2:30 pm. Burial will be at the Rose Hall Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related

Advertisement