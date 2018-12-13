MRS DOTILYN OMEGA JOSEPH better known as DATTY of Victoria Village died on Tuesday November 27th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 16th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Stubbs. The body lies at the church from 1:30pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stubbs.</p> <p><script async=”” src=”//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js”></script><br /><!– General Banner –><br /><ins class=”adsbygoogle” style=”display: inline-block; width: 468px; height: 60px;” data-ad-client=”ca-pub-7985136634810398″ data-ad-slot=”2129812405″></ins></p>
