MRS VALLIE AMELIA BROWNE ADAMS better known as MELIA ADAMS of Hadley’s Village died on Tuesday December 4th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 16th at the St. Joseph Spiritual Baptist Church, North Union. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Mc Fun Cemetery.

