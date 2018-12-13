NINE MORNINGS ROAD TENNIS BLAST LATEST

This year’s 3rd Capital Financial Nine Mornings Road Tennis Blast will be held from 17th to 23rd December, with workshops preceding some of the Zonal Competitions.

The Workshop for the Bequia Zone will take place next Monday at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth at 10:00 in the morning, and will be followed by the Zonal Preliminary Competition at 1:00 in the afternoon.

There will also be a Workshop on December 18th at the Hard Court of the Petit Bordel Secondary School at 11:00 in the morning, with the preliminaries for the Leeward Zone taking place at the Layou Hard Court that same day at 7:00 in the evening.

The preliminaries for the Kingstown Zone will be held on 19th December at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose at 7:00 in the evening.

Another Workshop is scheduled for 20th December in Sandy Bay at 11:00 in the morning, and will be followed at 7:00 in the evening, by the preliminaries for the Windward Zone in South Rivers.

The Tournament will climax on 22nd and 23rd December with the quarter-finals taking place on 22nd December at 7:00 in the evening, with the semi-finals, final and Presentation Ceremony being held on 23rd December at the same time also at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Total prize money of EC$6,400.00 is at stake in the Tournament which will be contested in the Men’s, Women’s, Girls Under-16 and Boys Under-16 Categories.

Registration forms are now available at the Division of Physical Education and Sports upstairs the Methodist Church Building opposite Kingstown Seventh Day Adventist Church, and registration will close at 4:00 in the afternoon, on the day before each competition is scheduled to start.

