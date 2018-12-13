POLICE-MUSIC

The traffic branch of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it is continuing to clamp down on motorists who fail to comply with regulation 31 of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Regulation 483 of the Revised Edition of the Laws of SVG.

The Police say Regulation 31 mandates that motorists who are desirous of playing amplified music in their motor vehicles must first seek approval from the Commissioner of Police.

According to Head of the Traffic Branch Superintendent of Police, Kenneth John, 98 traffic tickets were issued to non-compliant omnibus drivers over the past two weeks.

The Police say these tickets were issued to drivers plying the routes at the SVG Community College in Villa, the Division of Technical Education in Arnos Vale and in several other communities.

Superintendent John is encouraging all motorists to exercise caution during this busy Christmas Season when driving on the public roads and to comply with the traffic regulations of the State.

He reminded all drivers and motor vehicle owners that it is their responsibility to ensure that their driver’s licences and motor vehicle insurance are always up to date.







