WPP YEAR END

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) has culminated a hectic year with a final laparoscopic mission.

A release from the WPP says for the period January to December 2018 there were a total of 14 missions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, which is now the hub for pediatric specialty care in the Eastern Caribbean.

763 patients were evaluated, 199 from the region and 564 locally. 183 children received surgical intervention, 72 children from across the region and 111 Vincentian patients.

And, on Friday 7th December, Kim Haydock, President – Rotary Club St. Vincent South presented a cheque to Dr. Dave Lanning Medical Director of World Pediatric Project during a brief handing over ceremony, which took place at the office of World Pediatric Project.

Dr. Lanning expressed gratitude to the Club, noting that the latest mission was very successful, with 9 children receiving complex minimum invasive operations that allow them to live healthier lives.

Meanwhile, the World Pediatric Project (WPP) received an early Christmas gift of $13,585.00 from fuel provider, SOL EC Ltd.

Steve Francis, General Manager of SOL, indicated that as part of its social investment programme, SOL is pleased with the work being done by the WPP in assisting children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Eastern Caribbean with surgical and other medical assistance, and is happy to assist the organization.

Ms.Lauren Mc Intosh, Executive Director, WPP, expressed her gratitude to SOL for its significant contribution, which she said, will assist the WPP in its operations.

Meanwhile, Yolande Barbour, SOL’s Accountant, handed over a second donation of $886.70 to Ms. Mc Intosh. This was a donation from SOL’s staff who have been involved in “Fitness Walks” and are the proceeds from the sale of t-shirts.

The WPP, since its commencement of operations in St.Vincent and the Grenadines in 2002, as at August 31, 2018 provided services to the value of US$27.16M. 177 children received medical care in the USA, costing US$15.88M and there were 131 visiting surgical/diagnostic teams who treated children at a value of US$11.28M.

The Project offers surgical and diagnostic critical pediatric care to children of the Eastern Caribbean.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related