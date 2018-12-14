CAESAR AND AMNESTY

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar has appealed to traditional Marijuana Farmers hereto seize the opportunity for an Amnesty, being provided by the Government, as the move to establish a Medical Marijuana Industry continues here.

He made the point, as he contributed to debate in Parliament this week, on the Cannabis Cultivation Amnesty Bill 2018.

Minister Caesar said he is hopeful that the traditional marijuana cultivators will take advantage of the Amnesty so they can receive the opportunities available for them.

He noted that discussions are already taking place in other CARICOM countries, in relation to Medicinal Cannabis.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related