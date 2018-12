Vincentians and visitors alike are being encouraged to support the National Christmas and Nine Mornings activities which are taking place across the country.

The Festival moves into high gear this weekend, with activities in communities across the country.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, Michael Peters said the Nine Mornings activities across the country cater for the entire family.







