MR CARDAN KNIGHTS of Liberty Lodge died on Thursday December 6th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Tuesday December 18th at the Cathedral of Assumption, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 1:00. Tributes begins at 1:30. The service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

