MR LESLIE BROWNE better known as JOE of Petite Bourg and Chaguanas Trinidad formerly of Biabou died on Thursday December 6th at the age of 99. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 13th at the Evangel Temple, 113 10th St. Barataria, Trinidad. Cremation takes place at the St James Crematorium, Long Circular Road, Trinidad.

