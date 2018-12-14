MR WINSTON WILFRED THEOPHILUS REDDOCK of Cane Garden formerly of the USA died on Friday December 7th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Monday December 17th at the Kingstown Methodist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related

Advertisement