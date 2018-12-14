MRS BARBARA BLOUNT nee STEELE of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Rose Place died on Wednesday December 5th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 13th at the Guarino Funeral Home, Flatlands Avenue, Brooklyn, New York. The Service begins at 4:00pm. Cremation takes place on Friday December 14th in the USA.

