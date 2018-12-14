MRS MATHILDA QUASHIE better known as TANTY MATTIE of Buccament Bay died on Monday December 10th at the age of 84. The funeral takes place on Saturday December 22nd at the Buccament Bay Wesleyan Holiness Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.







