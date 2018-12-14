MRS. RUBY CYNTHIA PHILLIPS nee WARDALLY of Villa formerly of Grenada died on Sunday December 9th at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Thursday December 20th at the Cathedral of the Assumption. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

